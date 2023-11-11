Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Pepperdine faces Lafayette in…

Pepperdine faces Lafayette in non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at Pepperdine Waves (1-1)

Malibu, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette travels to Pepperdine for a non-conference matchup.

Pepperdine went 8-8 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Waves gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Lafayette went 9-12 in Patriot League action and 5-16 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 5.8 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up