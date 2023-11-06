Pepper scores 21 as UC Davis downs William Jessup 86-51

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper’s 21 points helped UC Davis defeat William Jessup 86-51 on Monday night in a…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper’s 21 points helped UC Davis defeat William Jessup 86-51 on Monday night in a sesaon opener.

Pepper added six rebounds and six steals for the Aggies. Ade Adebayo added 14 points while going 4 of 5 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Francesco Borra finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Aydan Janssan, who finished with 10 points. Ja’Maris Blackmon added eight points and three steals for William Jessup. In addition, Emmett Holt had eight points.

UC Davis hosts Pepperdine in its next matchup on Thursday.

