Pennsylvania takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore after Perkins’ 22-point outing

Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the…

Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-2)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Tyler Perkins scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-72 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 18-13 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Hawks gave up 66.3 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Pennsylvania went 17-13 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Quakers averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.