Pennsylvania takes on Lafayette after Slajchert’s 31-point game

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Clark Slajchert scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 83-80 overtime loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Quakers have gone 3-0 in home games. Pennsylvania leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Tyler Perkins leads the Quakers with 7.4 rebounds.

Lafayette went 11-23 overall with a 5-16 record on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 8.5 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

