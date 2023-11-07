Live Radio
Pennsylvania starts season at home against Bucknell

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 3:43 AM

Bucknell Bison at Pennsylvania Quakers

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pennsylvania Quakers host the Bucknell Bison in the season opener.

Pennsylvania went 17-13 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Quakers averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

Bucknell finished 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Bison shot 45.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

