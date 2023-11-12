Live Radio
Pennsylvania plays No. 22 Villanova following Slajchert’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 3:43 AM

Villanova Wildcats (2-0) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the No. 22 Villanova Wildcats after Clark Slajchert scored 27 points in Pennsylvania’s 69-61 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

Pennsylvania went 17-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

Villanova finished 17-17 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

