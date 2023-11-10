Pennsylvania faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Perkins’ 24-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-0) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under…

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Tyler Perkins scored 24 points in Pennsylvania’s 80-61 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Hawks averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 11.8 bench points last season.

Pennsylvania went 17-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Quakers averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

