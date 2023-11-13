Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Penn State hosts Saint…

Penn State hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Clary’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Kanye Clary scored 20 points in Penn State’s 74-65 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Penn State went 13-4 at home last season while going 23-14 overall. The Nittany Lions averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 10-8 in NEC games and 3-13 on the road last season. The Red Flash gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up