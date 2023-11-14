Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Penn State hosts Saint…

Penn State hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Clary’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -24.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Kanye Clary scored 20 points in Penn State’s 74-65 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Penn State finished 23-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 13-18 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Red Flash gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up