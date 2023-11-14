Penn State hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Clary’s 20-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -24.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Kanye Clary scored 20 points in Penn State’s 74-65 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Penn State finished 23-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 13-18 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Red Flash gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

