Penn State hosts Delaware State to start season

Delaware State Hornets at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions…

Delaware State Hornets at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -18; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Delaware State Hornets in the season opener.

Penn State finished 13-4 at home last season while going 23-14 overall. The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

Delaware State finished 4-12 in MEAC play and 2-14 on the road last season. The Hornets gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

