Penn State hosts Delaware State to begin season

Delaware State Hornets at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions…

Delaware State Hornets at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -18; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions begin the season at home against the Delaware State Hornets.

Penn State finished 23-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 26.1 in the paint, 10.1 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

Delaware State went 4-12 in MEAC play and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.