Penn State hosts Delaware State to begin season

Delaware State Hornets at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -18; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Delaware State Hornets for the season opener.

Penn State finished 23-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from behind the arc last season.

Delaware State finished 4-12 in MEAC action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Hornets gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

