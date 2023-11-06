Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Peebles' 20 help Liberty…

Peebles’ 20 help Liberty down Mid-Atlantic Christian 103-43

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles had 20 points in Liberty’s 103-43 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian in a season opener on Monday night.

Peebles also added five rebounds for the Flames. Zach Cleveland was 5-of-7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Shiloh Robinson had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Carter Robertson, who finished with nine points. Carlos Raven added eight points for Mid-Atlantic Christian. In addition, Elijah Cox finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Liberty is a Friday matchup with Charlotte, and Mid-Atlantic Christian visits Hampton on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up