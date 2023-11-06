Peebles’ 20 help Liberty down Mid-Atlantic Christian 103-43

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles had 20 points in Liberty’s 103-43 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian in a season opener…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles had 20 points in Liberty’s 103-43 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian in a season opener on Monday night.

Peebles also added five rebounds for the Flames. Zach Cleveland was 5-of-7 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Shiloh Robinson had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Carter Robertson, who finished with nine points. Carlos Raven added eight points for Mid-Atlantic Christian. In addition, Elijah Cox finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Liberty is a Friday matchup with Charlotte, and Mid-Atlantic Christian visits Hampton on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.