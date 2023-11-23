Pearson leads Ball State against UAPB after 24-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) at Ball State Cardinals (4-1) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) at Ball State Cardinals (4-1)

Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 24 points in Ball State’s 75-58 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Cardinals have gone 4-0 at home. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Basheer Jihad averaging 12.0.

The Golden Lions are 1-2 on the road. UAPB scores 90.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Ball State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.1 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jihad is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.6 points for Ball State.

Rashad Williams averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Kylen Milton is averaging 21.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for UAPB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.