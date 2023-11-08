Patrick leads Charleston Southern against North Florida after 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Daren Patrick scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 94-59 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Charleston Southern went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

North Florida finished 14-17 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Ospreys averaged 5.0 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

