Parker’s 20 lead Saint Louis past Lincoln (Missouri) 102-66

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sincere Parker’s 20 points helped Saint Louis defeat Lincoln (Missouri) 102-66 on Wednesday night. Parker was…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sincere Parker’s 20 points helped Saint Louis defeat Lincoln (Missouri) 102-66 on Wednesday night.

Parker was 9 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Billikens (2-0). Gibson Jimerson shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Michael Meadows had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

The Blue Tigers were led by Tyson Robinson, who posted 15 points. Franck Yetna added 14 points and two steals. DJ Richardson also scored 14 points.

NEXT UP

Saint Louis hosts Illinois State in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.