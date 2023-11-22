Panzo’s 20 lead Iona past Buffalo 89-64 in the Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Wheza Panzo had 20 points in Iona’s 89-64 victory against Buffalo on Wednesday in the Gulf…

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Wheza Panzo had 20 points in Iona’s 89-64 victory against Buffalo on Wednesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Panzo was 7 of 8 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (2-3). Greg Gordon scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 from the field. Jean Aranguren was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bulls (1-5) were led in scoring by Sy Chatman, who finished with 14 points and five blocks. Jonnivius Smith added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo. In addition, Ryan Sabol finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

