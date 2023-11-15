Pacific visits Nevada following Blackshear’s 31-point performance

Pacific Tigers (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -13;…

Pacific Tigers (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -13; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Pacific Tigers after Kenan Blackshear scored 31 points in Nevada’s 83-76 win over the Washington Huskies.

Nevada went 22-11 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Wolf Pack gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Pacific finished 15-18 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Tigers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.