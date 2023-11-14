Pacific visits Nevada after Blackshear’s 31-point game

Pacific Tigers (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Pacific…

Pacific Tigers (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Pacific Tigers after Kenan Blackshear scored 31 points in Nevada’s 83-76 victory against the Washington Huskies.

Nevada finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 21.6 from deep.

Pacific went 7-7 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 77.7 points per game and shot 46.8% from the field last season.

