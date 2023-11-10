Pacific visits Cal after Celestine’s 21-point outing

Pacific Tigers (0-1) at California Golden Bears (1-0) Berkeley, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5;…

Pacific Tigers (0-1) at California Golden Bears (1-0)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Pacific Tigers after Jalen Celestine scored 21 points in Cal’s 71-66 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Cal went 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-14 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 9.5 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 15.8 bench points last season.

Pacific finished 7-7 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.9% from deep last season.

