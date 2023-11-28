Pacific takes on CSU Northridge after overtime win

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at Pacific Tigers (4-3) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the CSU…

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at Pacific Tigers (4-3)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors following Pacific’s 68-65 overtime victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Pacific is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Matadors have gone 2-1 away from home. CSU Northridge is sixth in the Big West allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Pacific averages 67.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 70.0 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Pacific gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Judson Martindale is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.1 points for Pacific.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 14.7 points for CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.