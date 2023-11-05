Pacific hosts Sam Houston to tip off season

Sam Houston Bearkats at Pacific Tigers Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 140…

Sam Houston Bearkats at Pacific Tigers

Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers open the season at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Pacific finished 15-18 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 77.7 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

Sam Houston finished 11-6 on the road and 26-8 overall a season ago. The Bearkats averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 19.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.