Pacific hosts Sam Houston to start season

Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers start the season at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Pacific finished 15-18 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free throw line and 27 from deep.

Sam Houston went 26-8 overall with an 11-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bearkats averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 19.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

