Pacific hosts Sam Houston to begin season

Sam Houston Bearkats at Pacific Tigers
Stockton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers open the season at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Pacific finished 7-10 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Tigers averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.
Sam Houston finished 11-6 on the road and 26-8 overall a season ago. The Bearkats averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.9% from deep last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
