Pacific hosts Le Moyne following Sutherland’s 24-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at Pacific Tigers (2-3)

Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays the Pacific Tigers after Luke Sutherland scored 24 points in Le Moyne’s 80-70 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 in home games. Pacific is ninth in the WCC scoring 66.2 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Dolphins are 1-4 on the road. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Trent Mosquera averaging 5.0.

Pacific is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Pacific allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Williams is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.8 points. Judson Martindale is shooting 47.6% and averaging 11.4 points for Pacific.

Sutherland is averaging 12.7 points for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for Le Moyne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.