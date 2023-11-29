Pacific hosts CSU Northridge following overtime win against Mississippi Valley State

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at Pacific Tigers (4-3) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under…

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) at Pacific Tigers (4-3)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors following Pacific’s 68-65 overtime victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in home games. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Williams averaging 4.9.

The Matadors have gone 2-1 away from home. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 5.3.

Pacific averages 67.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 70.0 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge scores 6.5 more points per game (80.2) than Pacific allows to opponents (73.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 assists. Judson Martindale is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.1 points for Pacific.

Dionte Bostick is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for CSU Northridge.

