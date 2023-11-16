Live Radio
Owusu-Anane’s 16 lead Brown over Rhode Island College 92-51

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 11:04 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown’s 92-51 win against Rhode Island College on Thursday night.

Owusu-Anane also added five rebounds for the Bears (1-3). Aaron Cooley scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kimo Ferrari shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Dahl finished with 19 points for the Anchormen. Ousmane Kourouma added 10 points.

Brown visits 16th-ranked Southern California on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

