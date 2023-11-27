Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Osburn scores 32 as…

Osburn scores 32 as Omaha cruises past NAIA’s York College Nebraska 104-68

The Associated Press

November 27, 2023, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn scored 32 points to lead Omaha over NAIA member York College Nebraska 104-68 on Monday night.

Osburn had six rebounds for the Mavericks (4-4). Nick Davis added 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Frankie Fidler was 5 of 12 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jaden Henderson led the way for the Panthers with 12 points. York (NE) also got seven points from Trevon Dennis. In addition, Devin Carroll finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up