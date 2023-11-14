Oregon State takes on Appalachian State following overtime win

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5;…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers following Oregon State’s 81-80 overtime win against the Troy Trojans.

Oregon State went 11-21 overall last season while going 10-7 at home. The Beavers averaged 61.2 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free throw line and 18 from 3-point range.

Appalachian State finished 9-10 in Sun Belt play and 6-7 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

