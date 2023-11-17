Oregon State plays Nebraska in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-0) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Oregon State finished 11-21 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 67.0 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Nebraska finished 16-16 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 15.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

