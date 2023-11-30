Oregon State hosts Pepper and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (3-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5;…

UC Davis Aggies (3-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the Oregon State Beavers after Elijah Pepper scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 69-63 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Beavers are 3-0 on their home court. Oregon State allows 74.2 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-1 in road games. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Oregon State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 11.7 points for Oregon State.

Pepper is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.4 points and 2.6 rebounds for UC Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.