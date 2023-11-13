Oregon State hosts Appalachian State following overtime win against Troy

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Oregon State Beavers (2-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after the Beavers took down the Troy Trojans 81-80 in overtime.

Oregon State finished 11-21 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Beavers shot 41.0% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

Appalachian State went 16-16 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Mountaineers shot 44.2% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

