Oregon State faces No. 13 Baylor in Brooklyn, New York

Baylor Bears (4-0) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers play the No. 13 Baylor Bears in Brooklyn, New York.

Oregon State went 11-21 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Beavers averaged 61.2 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 18 from deep.

Baylor went 23-11 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 28.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

