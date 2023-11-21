Oregon State Beavers square off against the No. 13 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (4-0) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers…

Baylor Bears (4-0) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers will square off against the No. 13 Baylor Bears at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Oregon State finished 11-21 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Beavers averaged 61.2 points per game last season, 24.8 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

Baylor finished 23-11 overall with a 12-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.