Oregon State and Troy to meet in out-of-conference contest

Troy Trojans (1-1) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -6; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Oregon State for a non-conference matchup.

Oregon State went 11-21 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Beavers averaged 10.2 assists per game on 21.1 made field goals last season.

Troy went 7-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

