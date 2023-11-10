Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Oregon State and Troy to meet in out-of-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:44 AM

Troy Trojans (1-1) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -6; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Oregon State for a non-conference matchup.

Oregon State went 11-21 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Beavers averaged 10.2 assists per game on 21.1 made field goals last season.

Troy went 7-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

