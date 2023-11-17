Oregon hosts Tennessee State after Brown’s 24-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-0) Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -20; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -20; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Oregon Ducks after Christian Brown scored 24 points in Tennessee State’s 75-65 win against the Portland Pilots.

Oregon went 15-6 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 5.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Tennessee State went 10-9 in OVC action and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 26.4 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

