Oral Roberts faces No. 13 Texas A&M following McBride’s 27-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-0)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -20; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies after Issac McBride scored 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-69 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

Texas A&M finished 15-1 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Aggies averaged 6.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall a season ago while going 11-4 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 6.8 steals, 5.2 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

