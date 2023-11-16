Omaha wins 89-83 against William & Mary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Omaha beat William & Mary…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Frankie Fidler scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Omaha beat William & Mary 89-83 on Thursday night in the Air Force Classic.

Luke Jungers, JJ White and Tony Osburn added 10 points apiece for the Mavericks (2-2).

Noah Collier finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the The Tribe (2-2). Gabe Dorsey added 20 points and Sean Houpt finished with 13 points.

On Friday, Omaha takes on Lindenwood and William & Mary plays Air Force.

