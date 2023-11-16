Omaha plays William & Mary in Colorado Springs, Colorado

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe…

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha Mavericks play the William & Mary Tribe in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Omaha finished 9-23 overall with a 5-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks shot 44.2% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

William & Mary finished 13-20 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Tribe gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.