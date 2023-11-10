Omaha plays North Texas after Fidler’s 20-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the…

Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the North Texas Mean Green after Frankie Fidler scored 20 points in Omaha’s 82-60 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

North Texas finished 14-2 at home last season while going 31-7 overall. The Mean Green gave up 55.8 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Omaha finished 1-15 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 5.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

