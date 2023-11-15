Omaha Mavericks and the William & Mary Tribe meet

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha…

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha Mavericks will square off against the William & Mary Tribe at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Omaha went 9-23 overall with a 5-9 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

William & Mary went 13-20 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Tribe averaged 67.2 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.