Omaha Mavericks and the Lindenwood Lions meet

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -8; over/under…

Lindenwood Lions (1-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (2-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha Mavericks take on the Lindenwood Lions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Omaha went 9-23 overall with a 5-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 10.6 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Lindenwood went 11-21 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Lions averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.