Omaha defeats NAIA-member Bellevue 78-59

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marquel Sutton’s 22 points helped Omaha defeat NAIA-member Bellevue 78-59 on Thursday.

Sutton added 13 rebounds for the Mavericks (5-4,). Frankie Fidler scored 12 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line. Marcel Bryant finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bruins were led by Nigel Wilson, who posted 12 points. Jaden Phillips added eight points and seven rebounds for Bellevue. In addition, Makeem Loudermill finished with eight points.

Omaha visits Texas Tech in its next matchup on Wednesday.

