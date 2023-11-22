Ole Miss takes on Temple following Flanigan’s 23-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) at Temple Owls (3-1) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is…

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) at Temple Owls (3-1)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits the Temple Owls after Allen Flanigan scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 70-67 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Temple finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Owls gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Ole Miss went 12-21 overall with a 2-9 record on the road a season ago. The Rebels gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

