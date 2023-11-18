Ole Miss staves off another upset attempt foiling Sam Houston 70-67

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 23 points and Matthew Murrell scored 15 points and Mississippi survived another upset…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 23 points and Matthew Murrell scored 15 points and Mississippi survived another upset bid, beating Sam Houston 70-67 on Friday night.

Jaylen Murray made a 3-pointer to give Ole Miss (4-0) a 69-67 lead with 65 seconds left. Davon Barnes missed a 3 attempt with 40 seconds left for Sam Houston and the Rebels secured the rebound. On Ole Miss’ next possession, Jaemyn Brakefield missed a 3 with 12 seconds left, but Flanigan collected the offensive rebound. After getting fouled to stop the clock, Flanigan made 1 of 2 foul shots for the three-point lead with nine seconds left. Lamar Wilkerson came up short on his 3 attempt and time ran out for Sam Houston.

Flanigan made 14 of 18 foul shots. Ole Miss overcame a 3-for-18 3-point shooting effort, going 27 for 34 from the foul line.

Barnes scored 22 points, Jaden Ray 12 and Wilkerson 11 for Sam Houston.

On Tuesday, the Rebels escaped Detroit Mercy’s upset attempt beating the Titans 70-69.

Ole Miss will play its first road game at Temple on Nov. 22.

