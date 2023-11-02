Ole Miss Rebels start season at home against the Alabama State Hornets

Alabama State Hornets at Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -22.5; over/under is…

Alabama State Hornets at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -22.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels host the Alabama State Hornets in the season opener.

Ole Miss went 12-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rebels averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

Alabama State finished 8-23 overall with a 2-18 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 18 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.