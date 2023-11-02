Ole Miss Rebels start season at home against the Alabama State Hornets

Alabama State Hornets at Ole Miss Rebels
Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -22.5; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels host the Alabama State Hornets in the season opener.
Ole Miss went 12-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rebels averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.
Alabama State finished 8-23 overall with a 2-18 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 18 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
