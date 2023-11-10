Ole Miss hosts Eastern Washington for out-of-conference game

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5;…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Eastern Washington in out-of-conference action.

Ole Miss finished 12-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rebels averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

Eastern Washington finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Eagles averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

