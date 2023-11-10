Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Ole Miss hosts Eastern Washington for out-of-conference game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Eastern Washington in out-of-conference action.

Ole Miss finished 12-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rebels averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

Eastern Washington finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Eagles averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

