Ole Miss hosts Alabama State to start season

Alabama State Hornets at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -22.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels start the season at home against the Alabama State Hornets.

Ole Miss went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 7-10 at home. The Rebels gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Alabama State went 8-23 overall with a 2-18 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

