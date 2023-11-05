Ole Miss hosts Alabama State for season opener

Alabama State Hornets at Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -23.5; over/under is…

Alabama State Hornets at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -23.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ole Miss Rebels start the season at home against the Alabama State Hornets.

Ole Miss finished 7-10 at home a season ago while going 12-21 overall. The Rebels averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

Alabama State went 8-23 overall a season ago while going 2-18 on the road. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game last season, 25.1 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

