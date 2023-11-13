Old Dominion visits No. 14 Arkansas following Jenkins’ 20-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -21.5; over/under…

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -21.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks after Chaunce Jenkins scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 73-68 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

Arkansas finished 13-3 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Razorbacks gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Old Dominion went 19-12 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Monarchs averaged 66.9 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 31.4% from behind the arc last season.

